Seven Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials say seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the county received information on the cases on Sept. 4.

Below are the cases in their respective departments as stated in the release from the county:

one employee fro Constable Precinct 4 Office

one employee from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

one employee from the Justice of the Peace 3-1 Office

two employees from the Juvenile Probation Department

one employee from Public Works Precinct 1

one employee from Public Works Precinct 3

The county states due to privacy laws they will not release specific information on the employees.

The release mentions the Public Health Department is working with officials and department heads to continue stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Officials encourage the public to continue using online services and practice guidelines put in place by health officials.