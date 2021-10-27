Seven arrested for fight at funeral of Elsa toddler

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has arrested seven individuals who participated in a fight that broke out at the funeral for a child that police say shot himself in Elsa.

Elsa PD responded to the Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa in reference to a disturbance that occurred at the funeral of a three-year-old boy on Thursday.

After viewing surveillance footage, police issued arrest warrants on Assault Causing Bodily Injury charges for seven individuals.

On Wednesday, October 27, Elsa PD announced the custody of Anthony Duenez, 23, Blake Solis, 28, Gon Anna Vargas, 49, Janay Vargas, 30, Jenna Anna Marie Kayla Duenez, 26, Salvador Duenez, 25, and Emilio Oviedo, 37 for the assault charges.

Anthony Duenez, Blake Solis, Gon Anna Vargas, Jenna Duenez, Emilio Oviedo, Janay Vargas, and Salvador Duenez are wanted by Elsa Police (Source: Elsa Police Department)

The toddler was found with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted on October 18. The gun belonged to an adult family member, according to police.

Police later revealed the gun had belonged to the boy’s father, Salvador Duenez. Police issued a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Salvador turned himself in on Thursday. He was also issued another warrant for the fight that same day after posting bond.