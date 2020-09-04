Service members deployed to assist Valley Baptist Medical Center COVID response soon leaving

HARLINGEN, Texas — Harlingen’s Valley Baptist Medical Center is extending its thanks to 100 Army and Navy members from across the country who came to the RGV to assist COVID relief efforts in July.

The medical providers will soon return to their home states.

“Every day they’ve been here they’ve been an enormous support for our staff and our community,” Manny Vela, Valley Baptist Medical Center CEO. “So really, we just want to thank them for all the support and their efforts, not only on behalf of our community, but for their service to our country as well.”

The service members were treated to a luncheon and a gift and invited to discuss their experience with the hospital in order to determine how they can be in a better position should another medical crisis strike.

“From the very moment they step on our campus, through the different processes and best practices that we’ve established, not only to treat COVID patients, but in general how we treat our patients here at Valley Baptist,” Vela said.

Navy Emergency Medical Technician Michael Piñate came down from a reserve in Florida and had to jump right in.

“It’s learn as you go,” he said. “You’re just running, not necessarily transitioning.

“It was more for me, here’s the mission, do it. The nurses know what to do. The hospital staff knows what to do. Just be sure to get the best patient care possible.”

His unit leaves in two weeks, and while it was a difficult situation, he has found the experience to be gratifying.

“Most units that my compatriots have been on have been stuck on base,” he said. “Here, I’m actually being asked, “hey can you come and help us out?” so it actually gives me that rewarding system of we’re needed.”

Though cases of the virus have decreased in the county since the spike in July, Vela warns against people letting their guard down.

“Let’s not go backward,” Vela said. “Let’s not find ourselves in a crisis position again where we have to ask for augmented staff or help from anybody else.”

The army team is set to leave on Monday, and the Navy toward the end of the month.