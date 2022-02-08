On Monday, pediatric patients at Valley Baptist Medical Systems were visited by a registered service animal, Forest VII.

A news release said Forest was able to visit with patients to provide them comfort, attention, and unconditional love.

Canine Companions is a non-profit organization providing service dogs to people in need. According to their website, they train service dogs for adults, children, veterans with disabilities, facility dogs to work in a professional setting or healthcare and criminal justice or educational environments.

Valley Baptist Health Systems thanked CASA of Cameron & Willacy Counties, Inc. and Forest for visiting with their patients and medical staff.