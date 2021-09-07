Serious shot at heavy rain for the RGV coming soon

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another area of tropical low pressure is expected to develop, later this weekend, off the Bay of Campeche some 500 miles south of the RGV.

This area of low pressure is forecast to move north/northwest along the east coast of Mexico, probably pushing inland between Tampico, Mexico and the RGV by early Sunday.





The tropical low will be steered, or nudged, west by high pressure moving into the northern Gulf of Mexico. All this puts the low on a collision course with the Valley but from the south, overland, which should keep its storm potential to a minimum but its rain potential should stay strong.

The Valley could see 1 to 5 inches of rain with heavier amounts likely over the lower Valley and coastal sections.

The window of opportunity for rain will open Sunday and stay open Monday before closing on Wednesday with the heaviest rainfall possible Sunday night through Monday.