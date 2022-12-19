RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A large blast of arctic air is surging south across the country this week and that puts the Valley up for a major temperatures crash just in time for the Holiday weekend.

The leading edge of the cold air, the cold front, will slice through Deep South Texas Thursday afternoon and evening. Once the front slips through you will feel a dramatic wind shift and steady drop in temperatures.

The Valley is (not) expected to see any rain, freezing rain, or snow with this event; instead the main issue will be cold air and plenty of it.

Friday morning temperatures will start out in the upper 20’s and struggle to the mid or upper 30’s by afternoon. Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to collapse once again overnight Friday and Saturday morning with lows dipping into the upper 20’s. The high Saturday afternoon will peak in the low 40’s.

Time is the enemy with cold. You can expect up to 6 hours at or below freezing Friday morning and 9 to 10 hours of below freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

Wind is another biggie. The combination of temperature and wind makes it feel colder on the skin. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees at times. Be sure to bundle up.

Please take the time now to prepare a plan for your pets by making sure they have a warm place out of the wind for several days.

If your home is susceptible to freeing conditions make sure you leave a faucet dripping once temperatures drop below freezing.

Christmas Day will start out around freezing but warm up into the mid 40’s by afternoon.