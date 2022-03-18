CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of murdering two women and raping several others, including one in South Padre Island, will serve the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, Reginald Kimbro, 28, appeared in a Tarrant County District Court and pleaded guilty to murdering two women in North Texas in 2017. He also pleaded guilty through Zoom in a Cameron County court to raping a woman in South Padre Island in 2014.

Kimbro murdered Molly Jane Matheson, 22, in Fort Worth in April 2017. She was found days later by her mother raped, strangled, and dead in her Texas Christian University-area apartment. Investigators believe the two dated years before the murder. Kimbro was connected to the crime with the use of DNA and surveillance video.

A few days later Megan Leigh Getrum, a 36-year-old woman from Plano, was found dead in Lake Ray Hubbard and police identified Kimbro as the suspect using DNA evidence.

During Spring Break 2014, a woman told police that Kimbro sexually assaulted her and choked her in a bathroom stall in South Padre Island.

He was also found to have raped multiple other women in Collin County.

Due to his numerous convictions, Kimbro received three life sentences plus 40 years. Two of the life sentences stem from the murders with the additional one coming from the SPI rape. The 40 extra years are from the Collin County sexual assaults.

“Words are not enough to describe the horrible person that is Kimbro. He has brought pain and suffering to a large segment of our great State,” said Luis Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney. “I pray and hope that his victims and the families of Ms. Matherson and Ms. Getrum are able to find solace in knowing that he will never again know freedom.”

Matheson’s murder inspired “Molly Jane’s Law,” which stipulates that police must input details about a sexual assault into a statewide database to track repeat sexual offenders.