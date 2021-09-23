Serial burglar, credit card fraud suspect arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Narcotic Unit located and arrested Justin Phillip Alexander who was wanted for multiple warrants.

Alexander is suspected of several vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud.

While conducting surveillance on the 1700 block of Garfield Street agents discovered the suspect leaving the location.

Agents conducted a traffic stop. Upon investigation, Alexander was taken into custody for his warrants.

Alexander was arraigned for three counts of Credit Card Abuse and one count of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Receiving a bond of $5,000 per charge.