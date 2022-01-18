Serial burglar arrested wearing stolen items

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man on multiple counts of burglary.

Juan Manuel Rodriguez was arrested Monday after being discovered walking on the side of the road wearing stolen items, according to Brownsville PD.

The Brownsville Police Department Burglary Unit recognized the stolen items as they had studied the robbery in surveillance video.

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Starting in November of 2021, Rodriguez had broken into a series of businesses around the Southmost, Esperanza, and Fonsi Drive area.

During the investigation, Brownsville PD’s Burglary Unit was able to identify Rodriguez by his alias “Sacrio.”

Rodriguez has been transported to the Brownsville City Jail and has been arraigned for eight counts of Burglary of Business with a total of $40,000 in bond.