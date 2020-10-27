Sentencing phase in healthcare fraud case begins

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The sentencing phase for Dr. Jorge Zamora Quezada, a former Edinburg rheumatologist who was convicted of healthcare fraud, began on Monday.

The hearing will determine how much money was lost in the fraud. This will play a part into the sentencing for Quezada.

Dr. Jorge Zamora Quezada

Records show Dr. Jorge Zamora Quezada was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice and seven counts of health care fraud in January.

A charge for money laundering was dropped and charges for Meisy Angelica Zamora, Quezada-Zamora’s wife, and Estella Santos Natera, who worked as the billing supervisor, were also dropped, records show.

On the first day of the hearing, the attorneys for the U.S. government called two witnesses to the stand.

The hearing will resume on Tuesday. The hearing is expected to last at least a week.