Sentencing for former Brownsville ISD school board trustee delayed

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The sentencing of former BISD board of trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson was moved to April 2021.

Atkinson’s sentencing was originally scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021, but she filed an extension that was granted by Judge Fernando Rodriguez on Thursday.

Atkinson was faced one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery. In Nov. a jury found Atkinson guilty on all eight charges.

Atkinson was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in December 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to the indictment, Atkinson used her position as a Brownsville ISD employee to, “obtain money from private companies and private individuals in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with BISD or Rio Hondo ISD.”