Sentencing for former Brownsville ISD school board trustee delayed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The sentencing of former BISD board of trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson was moved to April 2021.

Atkinson’s sentencing was originally scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021, but she filed an extension that was granted by Judge Fernando Rodriguez on Thursday.

Atkinson was faced one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery. In Nov. a jury found Atkinson guilty on all eight charges.

Atkinson was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in December 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to the indictment, Atkinson used her position as a Brownsville ISD employee to, “obtain money from private companies and private individuals in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with BISD or Rio Hondo ISD.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday