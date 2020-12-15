Seniors can face depression ahead of the holidays

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – Depression is a common problem among older adults, and as the holidays approach in this unusual year, feeling of isolation and depression may surface.

A time full of joy for the senior community has not always been the case as the pandemic closed its’ doors.

According to Brooke Ridge Executive Director Elsa Rios, the pandemic lifestyle has not been easy and has heavily impacted seniors.

“We have been trying to keep them busy keep them out of their apartment so that they don’t get that depression or anxiety,” she said. “A lot of them do suffer from that and right now with the holidays it makes it a lot worse.”

According to Dr. Karol Darsa, it is important to accept what we ca not change and prevent depression by maintaining a healthy mindset.

“A regular practice of taking care of yourself emotionally makes you less likely to suffer with mental health issues so one way is to practice mindfulness right on a daily basis even when you go for a walk,” said Darsa. “You can have a mindful walk of just really enjoying what you are seeing in nature moment to moment.”

Rios says living in the moment is exactly what she has been trying to push more with the senior community.

“We definitely still have options for them as far as Zoom is concern, we can get them on Facetime,” said Rios. “We have been able to do exercising from balconies where we as the staff members will be outside doing the exercise and the rest of us follow by using their balconies to exercise.”

As of now, Rios says they have been able to uplift the senior community and hope to continue to do so each day.

The COVID-19 pandemic may make people feel anxious, scared, or depressed.

Physical distancing guidelines and travel restrictions can also cause people to feel isolated or lonely.

Taking care of your mental health is important. Get information from the CDC to help you cope with these feelings.