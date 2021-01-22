Senior residents facing transportation challenges to COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Some seniors are having trouble finding transportation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to get the vaccine administered for the well-being of the world and the children,” said Maria De Jesus a Brownsville resident.

Garcia, a senior with chronic health conditions, has been trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine but is facing challenges with transportation.

“How are people going to do it, those of us who do not have cars. I’ve tried to pay for transportation but no one is willing to take me,” said Garcia.

She said many transportation services aren’t willing to take her because of the long wait times. Even Garcia’s health caregiver said she’s not allowed to take her to get the vaccine.

“What about the people at home that can’t go nowhere or that don’t have a way to be transported, I think they should come and vaccinate them at their houses, I think that would be logical,” said Luz Espinosa, Garcia’s Caregiver.

Garcia and many other senior residents who cannot wait hours in line are in desperate need of answers.

KVEO spoke to health officials who say the vaccine cannot be administered at home.

“The two vaccines that are being given cannot be done in a person’s home the person has to be observed for 15 minutes,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County’s Health Authority.

Dr. Castillo said there is not much that can be done at the local level until healthcare providers and pharmacies get access to the vaccines.

“The vaccine is supposed to be available at every pharmacy and at every doctor’s office that’s what it’s supposed to be but with issues with production and how the federal government is distributing, all of that is causing these allocation issues,” said Dr. Castillo.

He suggests those most at risk stay home until the federal government issues an in-depth plan to administer the vaccine to those with transportation issues.

Garcia is hoping the government will act quickly as she and thousands of others are eager to get the vaccine.