HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Senior Community Health and Wellness Expo is set for May 30 at the Amigos Del Valle Community Center.

Marie Martinez with the expo says these events are aimed at senior citizens.

“Our target audience, the ones that we’re trying to focus on are the impoverished areas. So we focus a lot on those. We work a lot with the housing authorities. We work with nonprofits, we work with a lot of community resources,” said Martinez.

Some of the screenings available for expo-goers are ABI, A1C, vision, and dental. All of which are free.

Senior Citizens are encouraged to attend the Senior Community Health and Wellness Expo at the Amigos Del Valle on Tuesday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1303 Matamoros St. in Mission for this free event.

For more information contact Marie Martinez at 956-429-9542 or by email.