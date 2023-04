If you took pictures of the hail, strong winds or rain in your neighborhood, share them with ValleyCentral so we can show them to everyone else.

We’ve set up this email just for you. Send the photos to share@valleycentral.com

A Mission woman holds several pieces of hail in her hand. She picked them up from her yard Friday afternoon. By Elette Garza



Hail has fallen throughout much of the Rio Grande Valley this Friday afternoon. By Elette Garza

Lydia Avila

KVEO Apr 21, 2023 Diana Martinez www.valleycentral.com hail and weather photos

Casandra Fernandez

Once you send them we’ll ask you to sign a consent form so we can post them online.