Senators tour Rio Grande, blame Biden administration for increase in undocumented immigrants

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A delegation of 18 Republican Senators finished their tour of the border on Friday with a press conference in Anzalduas County Park to discuss the recent trend of undocumented immigrants.

Overnight, the delegation of Senators walked along the Rio Grande, seeing the areas they said illegal immigrants used to gain access to the country.

This afternoon, they took a tour of the Rio Grande itself aboard a DPS patrol boat. Back on the docks, the Senators spoke about the hardships Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is facing.

“The smugglers, the drug runners, they understand our laws and they know how to expose them to their benefit. So ending catch and release, making sure people legitimate claims get to present them to an immigration judge, I think [those] should be a priority,” said Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn.

He said the Biden administration was responsible for the increase in illegal immigrants.

“Here’s the bottom line- the border patrol and health and human services, and the non-government organizations that are struggling to deal with this flood of humanity, tell us they cannot get ahead of this flood of humanity without policy change in Washington DC,” Cornyn continued.

Senator Ted Cruz spoke of the cramped conditions in the Donna facility, and of the kids in cages he saw there.

“Little girls, of little boys, lying side by side, touching each other, covered with reflective emergency blankets,” said Cruz. “There was no six-foot space there was no three-foot space there wasn’t a three-inch space between the children lined up one after the other after the other.”

He continued and said the Biden administration needed to be doing a better job of caring for the kids in those facilities.

“The Biden administration is taking kids who are testing positive for Covid-19 and locking them in cages side by side. This is inhumane, it is wrong, and it is the direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration,” he said.

During their speeches, several Senators called on President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to come to the border and experience the reality on the ground for themselves.