AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (TCDLA) presented Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa the Legislator of the Year Award.

The award was presented to Hinojosa for his service on the Senate Criminal Justice Committee during the 88th Legislative Session.

During the session, Hinojosa passed two bills relating to criminal justice reform: Senate Bill 338 and Senate Bill 991.

SB 338 prevents witness testimonies derived from forensic hypnosis. SB 991 will allow key forensic lab records to be made fully accessible to prosecutors and defense attorneys.

“Senator Hinojosa has given long and distinguished service to his country and to the State of Texas, especially in the area of human rights and equal treatment for all Texans,” said TCDLA President Heather Hagerty Barbieri.

According to the TCDLA, The Legislator of the Year Award recognizes Hinojosa who has advanced the criminal justice system and has made contributions to legislation focused on protecting defendants’ constitutional rights.

“I am honored that the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association has recognized me with this distinguished award,” Hinojosa said. “As an attorney, I understand the critical role one plays in the legal system by ensuring that those accused of a crime receive due process of law and enjoy every possible benefit from our profession that justice allows.”