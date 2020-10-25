Senator Cornyn campaign urging undecided voters to “keep Texas red,” shares plans for fourth term

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With less than 10 days left until election day, Senator John Cornyn’s campaign is urging undecided voters to give the three-term republican senator another six years in Congress.

“Sen. Cornyn believes the issues of the RGV and Hispanic and Latino communities are the issues of Texans,” Krista Pifferer, Sen. Cornyn’s press secretary said.

During a recent visit to the Rio Grande Valley, Sen. John Cornyn received the endorsements of more than 100 Valley leaders. Polls show him leading his challenger M.J. Hegar, a democratic air force veteran, by single digits.

One major issue the candidates disagree on implementing a carbon tax to incentivize a greater reliance on clean, renewable energy, which Hegar supports.

“That’s not where the senator stands,” Pifferer said. “The senatpr has been focused on ensuring that, especially during these times of COVID, when our oil and gas workers have been disproportionately hurt by the downturn we ensure our oil and gas industry is strong.

“While we simultaneously take an all of the above approach to energy, which includes solar and wind and other alternative fuels.”

Piferrer spoke about the senator’s recent accomplishments — which include helping secure $20 billion in COVID-relief to the state, and $530 million to the RGV– as well as voting to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017, reducing income taxes for most Americans.

“Whether it’s this week, next week, or after the elections, Texans can count on Sen. Cornyn to continue to fight for them and ensure we’re getting the relief and funds we need to keep our communities safe,” she said.

She adds if granted a fourth term, he would continue working with both parties to bring Texas additional COVID-relief funds, along with immigration reform offering DACA recipients a path to citizenship.