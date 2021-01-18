Senate committee on border security does not include RGV representatives

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced the members of the State’s Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs and Border Security, but there’s no one from the Rio Grande Valley on that committee.

Last session Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. sat on the committee, but this session was not reappointed. Instead, Senator Lucio was selected as Vice-Chair of the Senate’s Committee on Finance.

“It helps me get the resources that we need along the border, especially when it comes to veterans affairs and border security.” said Lucio.

Lucio said when it comes to addressing border security, it’s not just a Valley issue.

“It’s a statewide issue quite frankly, because when drugs come in on a criminal activity those drugs don’t stop here in the Valley.” said Lucio.

County Judge Richard Cortez said having a local voice for veterans, their needs, and border security is important.

“They can still speak for us. They can still represent us, it’s not the end of the world, it just means they have to work harder.” said Judge Cortez.

Sitting on that committee is El Paso, Senator Cesar Blanco, who says he can be a voice for all of the border region.

“Being a voice for the border is important. Many times our borders are defined by politicians who don’t live on the border, who don’t understand how important trade and our relationship with our sister cities from across the border are to our economy ,and were going to make sure that we tell that story.” said Senator Blanco.

Lucio said the committee usually has an open door policy, so the Valley will still have a voice.

“If I ever go to the committee and I want to express myself, and support an issue or speak out on an issue, that is afforded to me by the chair of the committee.” said Lucio.