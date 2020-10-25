Senate candidate MJ Hegar plans to be a different politician, will “lead through servant leadership”

EDINBURG, Texas – MJ Hegar, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Texas, made her stop in the Rio Grande Valley to tell voters how she plans to be different from other politicians.

Hegar explains how she is going to use her leadership skills if elected to the U.S. Senate.

Hegar said, “I’m going to do what I’ve always done in my career, I’m going to lead through servant leadership, through collaborations with communities that are facing these challenges.”

One of her main focuses is on health care.

She said, “what the valley is struggling with right now is access to health care and it’s caused the pandemic to have a disproportionate effect in the Rio Grande Valley.” Hegar adds, “ so, you know I’m fighting for a public option that everybody should have access to Medicare who wants it.

Hegar plans on evening the playing field by making sure small businesses stay afloat after being hit hard by covid 19.

“I have a plan to support small businesses when it comes to taxes, people like companies like Amazon that are paying zero in taxes should be paying at least as much as you and I don’t you think,” said Hegar.

Some voters are confident in their pick for Hegar while others are undecided.

“A veteran that just recently purchased a home and looking to start a business, I am way concerned with homeowners and small business owners and the prosperity of them,” said Chandler Dockins, an undecided voter.

However, other voters like Aliza De Leon say they are confident Hegar can get the job done.

“It’s about time that someone stands up for the people who need a voice and she’s got the voice,” said De Leon

Hager says how she would go about being a senator.

Hegar said, “I don’t think it’s my job to go to D.C. and speak for everyone, I think it’s my job to go around the state, gather people’s experiences and solutions, and understand how they are facing these challenges and take that experience with me to D.C.”

If elected, MJ Hegar is hoping to bring something different to Washington.