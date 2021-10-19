Senate Bill 5 heading to Gov. Abbott’s desk again

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A new state law passed this week is focusing on protecting dogs from being tied up outside. Senate Bill 5 is now heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk again, after being vetoed back in June.

Administrators from the Humane Society of Harlingen said they have seen many cases of dogs tied up outdoors. Executive Director Luis Quintanilla said it is something that happens way too often.

“We had an animal here recently I believe he is still here recovering but he had a collar that was imbedded pretty severely,” Quintanilla said. “And we had another dog here recently and we had to use bolt cutters to get the chain off his neck because it was so tight. Luckily, he was okay, and everything was fine but you know those kinds of instances of what we get every day is seeing animals tethered in a way or restrained in a way that is just not humane.”

SB 5, which is authored by Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. of Brownsville, is aiming to prevent those cases from happening. The bill has now passed the house and is awaiting the Governor’s signature to officially become state law.

SB 5 will also allow law enforcement to assist a tied-up dog immediately instead of waiting 24 hours. Quintanilla said if this bill becomes law, it will be a big help for animal shelters.

“The more cases that we see coming in with medical cases or injuries or malnourishment or things like that suck away resources from the rest of the animals,” Quintanilla said. ” So, the more we can prevent those cases the more we will be able to do for the animals that are in our care.”

But in the meantime, animal advocates will have to wait until the bill is signed. But Quintanilla is just glad this issue is getting some attention.

“And even if for some reason the iteration doesn’t pass.. or if it does pass or not that fact that this conversation is being had at that level is a positive sign.”