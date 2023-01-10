HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. is retiring after serving in the state Senate for three decades.

“My career, I describe it as an incredible journey,” Lucio said. “I spent 12 years in local county government and in 36 years in state government. But that couldn’t happen unless people would have believed in me and felt that I done a good job in the positions that they had elected me to.”

Several times throughout his career , Lucio supported Republican efforts to pass laws against abortion.

He says his pro-life views reflect his community — a move he believes is more important than keeping in step with his political affiliation.

“People don’t care how much you know, they want to know how much you care,” Lucio said.

Lucio’s political career started in 1970 when he ran for Cameron County treasurer. In 1986, he became a state Representative. In 1990, he ran for Texas Senate and won.

“I truly will miss it miss the work. but I think in my heart that this was God’s decision, this was always in his plan for me to serve to this point,” Lucio said.

Lucio says one of his greatest accomplishments is passing life without parole in the early 2000s.

“The people of District 27 kept me here. So, this is my decision to move on and to allow new leadership to come on,” he said.

Lucio will now concentrate on his small business and improving the high school dropout rate.

He also intends to write a book telling about his life in public service.