AUSTIN, Texas — State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa is reminding Texans of the annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

The senator’s news release said the state’s highly successful annual Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled from Friday, August 5th through midnight Sunday, August 7th.

It will offer Texans an opportunity to save money in sales tax on clothing and back-to-school items, said the release.

“The back-to-school season is an excellent opportunity for our Texas families to find bargains and low prices, and at the same time will be an economic driver for our local businesses. Given the increased costs of goods, I encourage our families to take full advantage of the sales tax holiday and save money by shopping this coming weekend. These purchases can be done in stores or from an online seller doing business in Texas,” said Senator Hinojosa.

The comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

The news release added that Texans who shop during this weekend will not have to pay sales taxes on clothing, school supplies, face masks, backpacks, or footwear priced under $100.

Items sold online and layaway plans also qualify.

For a complete list of tax-free items visit the Texas Comptroller’s webpage.