RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz toured the border in the valley on Friday. The senators calling on the Biden administration to improve security.

“To our local communities here in the Rio Grande Valley to local law enforcement to local hospitals you name it. They have to bear burden of the failure of policy at the federal level,” said Cornyn.

While migrants have been crossing the Rio Grande for as long we can remember, Cornyn said the influx of migrants was caused by the Biden administration. Cruz asking why President Biden has not visited the border.

“Where are the democrat senators? They’re not here because they cant look at the dead bodies at the children being assaulted at the chaos you can’t look at it and defend it,” said Cruz.

Cruz said they spoke to members of our community who say they fear for their safety.

“Ranchers, farmers, who are understandably furious that they cant be safe on their own property that their kids can’t be safe on their own property,” said Cruz.

Cruz adds the only way this can be fixed this the upcoming election.

“They could fix it tomorrow they don’t want to so you ask what is the solution I believe the solution I think November is going to be a red title wave I think South Texas is going to turn red in November,” said Cruz.

Some of the senators from other states say this problem is not only affecting border states but all states. They are calling on the Biden administration to come up with a policy that will stop the influx of migrants coming into the U.S.

President Biden recently met with the president of Mexico where the president there agreed to contribute 1.5 billion dollars to a joint initiative with the U.S. to improve infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico border.