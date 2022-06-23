EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A semi-truck rollover led to a fire outside of Edinburg on Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-trailer traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281 rolled over just north of San Manuel.

Authorities stated that the driver lost control before the vehicle rolled over on it’s side and caught fire.

DPS stated that the driver is in stable condition, and did not sustain any injuries.

The truck was transporting tires towards Mission, but the cargo did not play a role in the start of the fire, according to DPS.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.