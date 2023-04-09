SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas(ValleyCentral) — As Semana Santa wraps up, many businesses in the area saw a spike in visitors and revenue.

Businesses across South Padre Island look forward to Holy Week also known as, Semana Santa, for the wave of visitors they’ll receive from all over, especially Mexico.

“Well, it’s been very busy, and we’re very thankful we love to have our Mexican nationals come and visit us. It’s very good for the island and for all the businesses here. Every year they do come for the holidays and enjoy the island and everything it has to offer,” owner of the Coral Reef Lounge, Colleen Beumel said.

Families from across the Valley and our neighboring country of Mexico, visit the island in observance of Holy Week.

Like Spring Break, even if the weather isn’t sunny, it doesn’t keep the tourist away.

“It’s one of our benchmarks, and we expected it to be busy. We hoped that the early part of the week would be a little busier; it’s all hitting right now. The earlier part of the week wasn’t all that great, but right now, it’s like a bomb went off,” Cafe Karma owner, Will Everett said.

It’s an annual tradition for families and people of all ages to visit the Island during Holy Week.

After COVID restrictions were lifted, the number of people visiting the Island has once again gone up, bringing great business with them.

“I believe they love us because of what we have. Yesterday, all day, we were busy full of people from our beautiful, neighboring country of Mexico,” Dirty Al’s manager, Denisse Clavel said. “So, Holy Week is something very beautiful for us.”

As the weather continues to warm up, more visitors are expected to make their way to the island.