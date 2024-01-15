HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who is using a dead woman’s cell phone and how did they get a hold of it? That’s what the family of Laura Rodriguez-Trejo wants to know.

Trejo disappeared in September and her body was found in October. A clue to her death may have shown up from an unlikely place, the cloud.

Yvonne Rodriguez-Escobedo described the loss of her mother, Laura Rodriguez-Trejo. “She wasn’t supposed to be gone. She’s supposed to be here. That, it wasn’t her time. Somebody took her from us. She was still supposed to be here. This year, she’s supposed to watch two of my kids graduate from high school, and she won’t even be able to do that.”

Trejo was reported missing in late September, after a night out at a bar on Commerce Street in Harlingen. Her body was discovered next to the railroad tracks off Camelot Drive, nearly three miles away. Escobedo spoke from the spot where her mother’s body was found. A place where family and friends had gathered together and placed a memorial cross, just days after she was located.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to even just come. This is the first time that I’m back, like, now and it just hits home because she’s not here,” Escobedo said. She said the holidays had been a difficult time for her and her family. The day after Christmas, the investigation took an unusual turn.

Pictures from Trejo’s phone started showing up on a tablet she owned, two months after she died. Escobedo said her mother’s Google account was linked to her cell phone and tablet.

“There was pictures there, that were not there, that were just taken in December. Some female, I don’t know who she is, and I know my mom did not know who she is. So that’s telling me that somebody has her phone. Which is the phone we have not been able to find.”

Escobedo said whoever has her mother’s phone used it to take selfies. For the most part, the photos appear to show a middle-aged woman. A young child appears with the woman in one image. There’s nothing unique about where the pictures were taken that can be used to identify where they were shot. Four photos appeared on the tablet.

Escobedo contacted the Harlingen Police Department and handed over the tablet to the investigator working on her mother’s case. Escobedo said, “I showed him what pictures I was talking about, and he saw them. He asked me if I knew who that lady was, and we don’t know who she is. I don’t know who she is. I know, sure enough, I’ve always met all my mom’s friends and I know my mom didn’t know who she was.”

Escobedo said the police have been good about staying in touch with her, but she hasn’t heard any updates since she gave them the tablet.

“They’re going to investigate and try and see whether they can figure out who she is. That way they can get more information. But like they say, everything and anything is a clue,” Escobedo said.

Harlingen Police said they’re working on an announcement regarding this case. They said there would be an update on their social media, but provided no further details.

Escobedo said this new development raises a lot of questions for her. She wonders, “How is it that she got my mom’s phone? If she has my mom’s phone, how is it that she got it? Who gave it to her? Did she know my mom? Was she with my mom that night?”

Escobedo encourages anyone with any information to come forward, even if they want to remain anonymous. Anyone who has information about the photos is asked to call Harlingen Police.

Escobedo said she just wants answers. “What is it that happened to her? Just to get the closure. Just to know, so that way we can be at peace and she can be at peace as well.”