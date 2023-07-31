HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grecia Karlsson is a lifestyle coach she stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about self-care, and how we can without breaking the bank.

“Self-care is a $40 billion industry. When we think of self-care the first thing that comes to mind is a bubble bath and maybe spa days. But those things cost extra money and take extra time. But what I’m proposing instead is we think of self-care as caring for yourself, every single day.”

Karlsson suggests three tips for caring for ourselves.

Meet your body’s needs

“Oftentimes, if we need to go to the restroom, we hold it off for a more convenient time, says Karlsson. “The easiest way to do this is going to be to do a body scan as many times as you can throughout the day, if your mouth is dry, get some water. If you need to go to the restroom, do that attentively. Instead of neglecting your needs throughout the day, you’re actually building self-trust by meeting them.”

Be kind to yourself

“Notice the thoughts that you have about yourself when you’re looking in the mirror. If you wouldn’t say it to somebody that you love, don’t say it to yourself. If you find yourself in that habit, apologize, write an apology to yourself, and build that kindness towards yourself. So that’s a very big tip for caring for yourself and your mental health.”

Setting boundaries

“For a lot of people, it might not be easy to set boundaries, but building that self-trust will get you there leaning toward it.”

