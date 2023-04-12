EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The security guard involved in an Edinburg shooting last week has been identified, police said.

On Monday, Rufino Moreno, 40, was arrested on one count of discharging a firearm in a certain municipality, according to a release from the City of Edinburg.

The incident occurred April 5 at the Texas Health & Human Services building, located at 2520 N. Closner Blvd., when Moreno confronted a man after he saw him urinating in the northside parking lot.

According to a release from the city, the man left the office building, but reportedly struck the security guard with his car.

Moreno discharged his firearm toward the car’s front left tire, the release stated.

Moreno cooperated with Edinburg PD investigators when he learned that the arrest warrant was issued for him and turned himself in shortly after.

His bond is set at $10,000, records show.

The case is still active and pending referral to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.