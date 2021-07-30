Secretary Mayorkas welcomes the arrival of Afghan nationals

FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, has released a statement welcoming the arrival of the first group of Afghan nationals in the United States.

The Afghan nationals who helped support the U.S. mission in Afghanistan arrived in Ft. Lee, Virginia.

I am profoundly honored to welcome to the United States the first group of Afghan nationals who so admirably helped support the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Mayorkas continued on the pride he has in being a part of Operation Allies Refuge.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proud to work with the White House, Department of Defense, and Department of State on Operation Allies Refuge to protect those who bravely helped keep Americans safe. Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

The United States launched Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for Afghan nationals and their families eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, according to the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.