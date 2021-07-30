Secretary Mayorkas welcomes the arrival of Afghan nationals

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, has released a statement welcoming the arrival of the first group of Afghan nationals in the United States.
The Afghan nationals who helped support the U.S. mission in Afghanistan arrived in Ft. Lee, Virginia.
I am profoundly honored to welcome to the United States the first group of Afghan nationals who so admirably helped support the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security
Mayorkas continued on the pride he has in being a part of Operation Allies Refuge.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proud to work with the White House, Department of Defense, and Department of State on Operation Allies Refuge to protect those who bravely helped keep Americans safe.Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security
The United States launched Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for Afghan nationals and their families eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, according to the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.
CBP and USCIS are committed to ensuring these individuals receive the support they need as they settle in the United States and obtain legal status in our country. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, DHS remains committed to ensuring the United States is a beacon for those seeking refugeAlejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security