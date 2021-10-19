Second suspect wanted for Mission murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old suspect responsible for a fatal shooting.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance of gunshots being fired North of the 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Drive on Thursday.

Deputies received a call from a second location, where a resident reported two men bleeding inside their vehicle. The resident drove the victims to the hospital.

One of the victims died at the hospital and was later identified as 22-year old Leonardo Veliz. The second victim has not been identified but is 21 years old and is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to HCSO.

HCSO identified 27-year-old Obed Pena as a second murder suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest for first-degree murder and second-degree criminal attempt murder.

The man is known to drive a gray four-door Dodge truck and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Saturday, the first suspect Jose Maria Victoria was arrested on the charges of first-degree murder. Three others were also arrested for tampering with evidence: Rolando Tovar Sanchez, 21, Angel Mata, 18, and Jonathan Mora, 19.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.