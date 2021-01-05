Second round of Pzifer COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at DHR Health

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health received its second round of Pzifer COVID-19 vaccines for distribution this week.

The doses are only for the 5,850 people who received the first vaccination last month.

Vaccinations will begin on Thursday at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance and will continue through Sunday, according to a news release.

No “first doses” will be given at this time by health officials. DHR Health said they have implemented a very strict plan to ensure all doses are administered to those who received the first vaccine with them.

Below are some guidelines given to KVEO by DHR Health that must be followed in the coming days:

Return to Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on the date specified on vaccination card.

Vaccination cards will be required

Photo ID is required and will be matched to the information on the original vaccination card

Only those who received 1st dose of Pfizer at DHR will be allowed to get the 2nd dose at DHR Health

Special accommodations will only be provided for those with disabilities receiving the 2nd dose

No first doses will be administered

No one who received a first dose at another location other than DHR Health will be allowed to get their second dose with DHR Health

If you do not have your vaccination cars. Contact the COVID-19 Hotline at DHR Health at 956-362-8800.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 7

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, January 8

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 10

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.