MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.”

According to a post by Mercedes PD, the teenager was arrested at his home on a charge of terrorist threat.

He was transported to the Weslaco PD jail, and is awaiting arraignment. The investigation remains ongoing.

On Thursday morning, authorities arrested a teen for making a threat directed at Raymondville High School.

Mercedes PD asks the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.