CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health announced the second confirmed case of monkeypox in the county on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Cameron County, the case was determined to be “travel-related,” and there is currently no evidence suggesting the case is linked to the first monkeypox case.

The individual is under home isolation and is being monitored by the Cameroun County Public Health, the release stated.

An epidemiological investigation is underway to identify others who may have been exposed.

The announcement of the second confirmed case of monkeypox comes nearly a month after Cameron County reported the first confirmed case on Aug. 16.

Cameron County emphasized the importance of prevention methods, including: avoiding skin-to-skin contact with those who have a rash, avoiding sharing personal items, staying aware of new rashes on your body, washing your hands with soap or sanitizer and disinfecting touched surfaces.

Additionally, the county asks that those who have symptoms stay home and talk to a healthcare provider.

For more information, residents are asked to contact the Cameron County Public Health Hotline at (956) 247-3650, or to visit their website.