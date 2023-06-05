BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a warrant out of North Carolina for murder was arrested Friday at the Gateway International Bridge.

Erik Espino, 20, was wanted for murder out of Mecklenburg Police Department and was detained while trying to cross the Brownsville bridge, a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Espino is the second person arrested at the Gateway International Bridge on a warrant for murder out of North Carolina. On Saturday, deputies arrested William Espino, 25, on the same charges.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said he could not confirm if the two incidents are related.

The two men were transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center without further incident. They both await extradition, according to the release.