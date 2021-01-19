Second dose of Moderna vaccine to be distributed, DHR officials say

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR health announced they will be distributing the second dose of Moderna vaccines on Friday and Saturday.
Those who are eligible, would have received their first dose of Moderna between December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2020 at DHR Health.
The vaccination event will be held at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Please follow these guidelines for second dose vaccinations:
- Return to Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on the date specified on vaccination card
- Vaccination cards will be required for second dose
- Photo ID is required and will be matched to the information on the original vaccination card
- Only those who received 1st dose of Moderna at DHR Health will be allowed to get the second dose at DHR Health
- Special accommodations will only be provided to those with disabilities receiving the second dose
- NO FIRST DOSES WILL BE ADMINISTERED
- NO ONE WHO RECEIVED A FIRST DOSE AT ANOTHER LOCATION OTHER THAN DHR HEALTH WILL BE ALLOWED TO GET THEIR SECOND DOSE WITH DHR HEALTH
- IF YOU DO NOT HAVE YOUR VACCINATION CARD, CONTACT THE COVID HOTLINE AT DHR HEALTH AT (956) 362-6843