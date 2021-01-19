Second dose of Moderna vaccine to be distributed, DHR officials say

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR health announced they will be distributing the second dose of Moderna vaccines on Friday and Saturday.

Those who are eligible, would have received their first dose of Moderna between December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2020 at DHR Health.

The vaccination event will be held at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Please follow these guidelines for second dose vaccinations: