Second Dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Edinburg

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department and the City of Edinburg, will host a second dose COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

The clinic will be held at the Richard R. Flores Stadium and is only for individuals who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on March 17, 2021.

They are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Card and a photo ID, matching the Vaccination Card to the clinic to receive the second dose.

Staff from all three entities will administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.