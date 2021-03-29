Second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — A clinic to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been scheduled in the city of San Benito.
This clinic will take place on Thursday, April 1, for those that received their first dose at the San Benito Fairgrounds on March 5.
MAKING HEADLINES: Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults on March 29
The city said overnight parking will not be allowed and individuals must show up at the same time that their first dose was scheduled. They must also bring an ID and the COVID-19 vaccination record card.