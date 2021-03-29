Second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in San Benito

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — A clinic to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been scheduled in the city of San Benito.

This clinic will take place on Thursday, April 1, for those that received their first dose at the San Benito Fairgrounds on March 5.

The city said overnight parking will not be allowed and individuals must show up at the same time that their first dose was scheduled. They must also bring an ID and the COVID-19 vaccination record card.