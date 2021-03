A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A second dose clinic has been scheduled in Raymondville for those who received their first dose on March 12.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raymondville Early College High School Gym Parking Lot.

Those receiving the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccine card and a state issued ID.