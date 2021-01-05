Second city commissioner announces run for McAllen mayor

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen Commissioner Veronica Whitacre announced Monday her intent to run for Mayor in the upcoming city elections.

Whitacre, who serves as mayor pro-tem and commissioner representing District 6, said in a news release the city “deserves a mayor who is committed to the growth and development of McAllen and for someone who has the vision to keep McAllen moving.”

Veronica Whitacre

Last month, Mayor Jim Darling announced he was not planning to run for re-election in May 2021.

“I’ve served the @CityofMcAllen for 43 years and I’ve made the difficult decision to step down as Mayor.” said Darling in a statement via Twitter, “I will not seek re-election after my term expires in May. I’ve had 8 great years as Mayor of the best city in the world, in my humble opinion.”

Days later, Commissioner Javier Villalobos announced his intent to become Mayor.

“I want to put my knowledge, experience, and skills to continue improving our community and assisting our constituents. I want to continue to diligently protect our constituents’ interests in a fiscally conservative manner,” Villalobos said.

Javier Villalobos

Villalobos is a local attorney representing District 1. He has been representing governmental entities for more than 20 years.

Whitacre is a McAllen native with over 70 years of heritage in McAllen.

She began her professional career as an educator and spent 15 years in the industry before moving on to health care, where she spent more than 20 years before moving on to the nonprofit sector.

If elected, Whitacre would be the first woman to serve the city of McAllen.