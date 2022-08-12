RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school distict-owned backhoe.

Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District.

On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to the theft. Linares was an employee with Rio Hondo ISD.

Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares

According to the district, the backhoe is valued at $40,000.

“As a result of the fine investigative techniques of the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department, the Caterpillar backhoe has been successfully recovered and returned to the school district. We are very proud of our district police force!” Interim Superintendent Raul J. Trevino said in the release.

A court complaint obtained by ValleyCentral accused Lugo Linares of taking the backhoe from the property and “selling it for a profit with intent to deprive the owner of the property.”

Video surveillance showed two two men entering the property behind Rio Hondo High School on July 19 and says one man gets on the backhoe and drove off in the same direction they came from, an incident report from Rio Hondo ISD PD stated.

Ramirez and Lugo Linares were both transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center in Olmito.