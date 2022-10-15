LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police Department has made a second arrest linked to a fatal rollover that occurred in June, police said.

According to a Facebook post by La Joya PD, Ivan Rios was taken into custody Friday in connection to the fatal June 29 rollover that left three people dead.

According to the police, Rios was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of smuggling persons causing serious bodily injury or death.

The Texas Department of Transportation responded to a crash June 29, north of 8 Mile Line and north of Palmview, where a green Ford Expedition was traveling at an ”unsafe speed” before losing control.

“With the help of federal agencies and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, La Joya Police Department has made a second arrest in connection to the fatal roll over from back in June 2022”, La Joya PD stated in a Facebook post Saturday.