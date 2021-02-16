Second arctic blast to bring below-freezing temperatures to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) –A second winter weather system is heading toward Texas that will bring another round of overnight freezing temperatures going into Friday.

As many in the Rio Grande Valley are dealing with no power, the latest weather forecast for the rest of the week does not look favorable.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a wide area of snow showers is falling from the Texas Panhandle to West Texas.

A surge of colder air is expected to move across the state Wednesday, which will bring more winter weather to central and portions of southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service has once again issued winter storm warnings from Dallas/Ft. Worth to San Antonio and will include Houston and most of southeast Texas.

Freezing precipitation will once again cause dangerous travel hazards along the I-10, I-35, I-45 corridors.

Tonight in the RGV, increasing light showers to drizzle will be in place from coastal areas and moving inland through the morning.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the 50s, then the surge of colder air will once again arrive Thursday with skies remaining overcast. Highs Thursday will only reach the 40s with the blunt end of colder weather occurring into Friday morning. Lows will drop below freezing, in the 20s.