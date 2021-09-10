Sebastian Pottery — a popular place for colorful ceramics in the Valley

LYFORD, Texas ( ValleyCentral) – For the last 24 years, Sebastian Pottery has been the place for pottery lovers to find all sorts of pots and statues. Sitting along the I-69 frontage road near Lyford, Owner Edgar Schwarz says they have a variety of ceramics.

We have planters, we have pots, we have wall hangings, and we have sun faces,” Schwarz said.

Schwarz opened Sebastian Pottery back in 1997. Customers can always find Schwarz all around the outdoor shop making sure people can find the art pieces they are looking for. And customers have always come back through the years.

“I’m out here every day, I don’t know if I own it, or it owns me but we’re out here,” Schwarz said. “I had the man the other day that was sure I would remember him.. he has been here five years ago…I think I did, I’m not sure

All of the items at Sebastian Pottery are imported from across Mexico. Customers say it’s the wide variety of pots and statues that keeps them coming back for more.

“I have bought angels from here, he’s got beautiful angel statues,” said Amy Torres. “But really all the pottery is colorful and if you are a plant lover like I am, this is the place to come.”

And while Schwarz is glad to see his customers come back, he plans to stick around for as long as he can. But Schwarz already has plans for Sebastian Pottery’s future.

“The whole place needs to be torn down and rebuilt on the back of the property, but that’s for the next guy,” Schwarz said. ” But I hope it goes on, I believe it will.”

Sebastian Pottery is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Make sure to take Exit 38 when driving down I-69 East towards Lyford, TX.