Sebastian Municipal Utilities District cancels boil water notice

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the Sebastian Municipal Utilities District the boil water notice issued on Aug. 24 has been rescinded on Aug. 28.

SEBASTIAN, Texas — The town of Sebastian announced a boil water notice.

Due to a water line breakage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Sebastian Municipal Utility District public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Town officials say once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers rescinding the boil water notice.