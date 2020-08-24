Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Sebastian Municipal Utilities District cancels boil water notice

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the Sebastian Municipal Utilities District the boil water notice issued on Aug. 24 has been rescinded on Aug. 28.

SEBASTIAN, Texas — The town of Sebastian announced a boil water notice.

Due to a water line breakage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Sebastian Municipal Utility District public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Town officials say once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers rescinding the boil water notice.

Read the full notice by TCEQ: Sebastian-Boil-Water-noticeDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday