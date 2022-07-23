LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office search warrant led to a triple arrest in Los Fresnos.

Luis Arturo Ibarra Gamez, Jose Torres Hernandez and Jose Ibarra were arrested Friday after a drug seizure and are facing several charges.

After a long-term investigation, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant for a Los Fresnos residence.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered 31 grams of cocaine, 0.2 ounces of marijuana and two firearms which were seized from the residence on La Coma Drive.

Ibarra Gamez was charged with Manufacturing/Delivering of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Torres Hernandez was charged with Manufacturing/Delivering of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence.

Ibarra was charged with Evading Arrest.

The three men were booked into Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.