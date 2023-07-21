WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a missing rodeo goat turned into a community-wide mission with dozens of businesses offering rewards.

ValleyCentral spoke with Alison Busse Savage, the president of the Willacy County Livestock Show, who said the goat escaped from its holding pen Saturday night during a youth rodeo event.

Several officials at the show chased it in an attempt to catch it, but the goat fled into a field.

A local barbeque group, Los Gordos, put up a reward of brisket and ribs to whoever found the missing goat, Savage said. Since then, the prize pool has ballooned, with a total of 30 business offering rewards, including food, gift cards, car washes and clothing.

“We live in an amazing community,” Savage said. “Willacy County is super tight-knit and everyone always looks out for one another. This has been a super fun week of chasing a goat, and everyone pooling their talents and things they have to offer to find the goat.”

The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair is asking for the community’s help in naming the goat. They posted a poll on Facebook, and said the winner will get season passes to the livestock show in January if their name is selected.

Savage said that a construction company based in San Antonio donated $1,500 to assist with fencing to prevent future rodeo goat escapes.