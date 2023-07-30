Juan Rodriguez (Source: Texas Alerts X, formerly known as twitter, page)

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A search is underway for another missing San Benito man.

Police say 83-year-old Juan Rodriguez was last seen Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the 100 block of south Oscar Williams Rd.

Rodriguez lives off Bean Road and was on his way to pick up food at a restaurant.

When he didn’t return home, his family called police to report him missing.

In a social media post, San Benito Police say, ” His last known whereabouts were crossing the Sarita checkpoint traveling northbound at or around 2:15 p.m.”

Rodriguez is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2008 Malibu Chevrolet with Texas license plates F-R-Y-0-8-6-6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880.