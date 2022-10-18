BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive.

Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday.

Deputies and U.S. Postal Agents conducted an investigation at the 600 block of Fresnillo Drive in Brownsville and Salinas provided consent to the agents to search the residence, the sheriff stated in the news release. Authorities found 15 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, 253 grams of THC, and 300 grams of Psilocybin infused chocolate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Agents also reported finding and seizing a large amount of U.S. currency, several weapons, ammunition and a white Ford F-150, according to the release.

Salinas was taken into custody and taken to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito, where he was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s department stated.

The investigation is ongoing.