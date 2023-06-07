MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lifetime sex offender is wanted by authorities for failing to register in Hidalgo County.

Ricardo Mata Jr., 43, is wanted on charges of sex offender failure to comply with life annual registration, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Enrique Longoria told ValleyCentral, lifetime sex offenders must renew their status regularly. When they don’t, then a warrant is issued for their arrest.

Mata is required to register for the offense of sexual assault of a child, 15 years old or younger.

An online check of his criminal background indicated Mata had been renewing his status for several years. But Longoria said Mata left his registered address in March without reporting it to the sheriff’s department.

He is now considered “absconded” since his whereabouts are unknown to law enforcement. Mata is also on probation for the sex offense and he has stopped reporting to his probation officer.

Mata is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall, with black hair and hazel eyes. He weighs about 197 pounds. He was last seen in Mission.

Anyone with information regarding Mata’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.